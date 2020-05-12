Farmer unearths history in steampunk creations

UNIQUE AND UNUSUAL: Warren Cole on the Talgai farm he manages with his steampunk-inspired lamps.

COMBINING the machinery of a steam engine with the elegance of a first class carriage has turned out to be a lucrative side project and passion for one Southern Downs farmer.

Warren Cole, who by day is the manager of a Talgai chicken farm, started experimenting with steampunk design and lighting around two years ago, inspired by the sets on the film Wild Wild West.

“The idea behind steampunk is if the Victorian age was brought into future,” Mr Cole said.

“I like that theme a lot. I come from a maintenance background and you come into contact with the types of gauge and the stuff I use.

“It has to look like something you’d see if you would walk into a factory.”

OLD WORLD: Up close, Mr Cole's lamps tell a rich history.

First selling them through his individual Facebook page and eventually at stores such as The Weeping Mulberry and Met Galleries in Highfields, Mr Cole wasn’t sure if the unique art would find an audience.

He ended up being blown away by the positive response.

“I do find that a lot of women have bought them, typically for their husbands, and that they’ll display them in their offices or bars,” he said.

“I have sold a few to people who have libraries and they look great there.

“They’re such unusual pieces that is doesn’t matter whether the light is on or off.”

As he works on a piece that contains an almost 150-year-old fire extinguisher, Mr Cole hopes its new owners, like himself, relish the piece of history in their homes.

“The interest comes from a vintage side, from going to swap meets and seeing gauges sold for the price of scrap, with decades of dirt and grease and grime on them and being able to bring them back to life,” he said.

“You can see an edge or a bolt that is a bit worn and you wonder about its history.

“We live in such a plastic age and things have change the way they look that they look from a whole different time and place altogether.”

To see more of Mr Cole’s work, head to W R C Steampunk & Industrial on Facebook.