Farmers beat COVID-19 panic with delivery diversification

AS THE coronavirus panic scares people from stores and mass gatherings of more than 500 people get banned, one Southern Downs farm is using the opportunity to diversify its consumer outreach.

Following the imminent closure of most weekly produce markets, Juanita Breen of Echo Valley Farms knew the family had to act quickly to combat a potentially crippling loss.

According to Mrs Breen, the farm gets about 50 per cent of profits from direct retail sales.

“That’s a huge bulk of our business,” she said.

“Talking to other stallholders this weekend I can’t see how it won’t impact everyone. Not only farmers, but every industry.”

For the Breens, who had barely made it out of drought, it was gut wrenching to have another battle to overcome.

“It feels like a punch in the face,” Mrs Breen said.

“For two years, the drought really brought us to the brink and to then have that rain, we thought ‘OK we’ve got this, we can start building the business again’.

“It is definitely a huge setback, but just something we have to roll with.”

Attempting to mitigate the crisis as best they could, the farmers had decided to launch a home delivery service over the coming weeks.

While they had previously home delivered beef packs, the idea of small order purchases like eggs was completely new.

However, reception so far had been overwhelmingly positive, with 80–100 people signing up at last weekend’s Davies Park market.

“It gives us a lot of confidence that consumers will still buy direct from us,” Mrs Breen said

“We’re actually probably hoping it can be an opportunity to see if we can diversify our business and find a new system of how to get food to customers.

Now more than ever, it was crucial to create a way for consumers to continue support, Mrs Breen said.

“In our farming system and approach to food, the community is so important in times like this, to open up conversation and support and I hope that’s what will happen throughout this,” she said.

“In terms of supporting local business and farmers, try not to let the panic overtake.”

To sign up for home delivery, go to echovalley.com.au