Farmers blast council decision

Tim Rudduck and Belinda Marriage have slammed the Southern Downs Regional Council's decisions to allow explosives disposal near their property.

AN IMPASSIONED presentation wasn't enough to convince Southern Downs councillors to knock back plans for an explosives disposal facility.

Belinda Marriage was the first community member to present a case to the council in person at a meeting.

Ms Marriage said she and husband Tim Rudduck believed their farm at Karara would be significantly impacted by explosive disposal at the site to be developed by Extech. She spoke for the maximum of five minutes allowed, putting forth her case against the proposal.

Councillors Neil Meiklejohn, Rod Kelly, and Deputy Mayor Jo McNally also supported the decision along with Cr Dobie. Crs Vic Pennisi, Sheryl Windle, Marika McNichol and Yve Stocks voted against the decision.

Cr Cameron Gow was absent from the meeting, but the council approved the application, with Mayor Tracy Dobie using her casting vote.

Mr Rudduck, Ms Marriage and their supporters, who almost filled the public gallery, were emotional after the decision.

Mr Rudduck said they would be seeking legal advice and possibly an appeal.

He said the decision went against the council's push for agriculture and tourism to thrive on the Southern Downs and Granite Belt, and described it as a "slap in the face” for primary producers.

"Just because we're on the western side, why should we be different?” he said.

"We spend $120,000 a year in the region. We bring money into the shire. I work 100 hours a week to feed people.”

Ms Marriage said she was disappointed with the council and Cr Dobie.

SDRC director of engineering Peter See said he was among the six officers who assessed the site, which involved trial blasts.

"The officers (reported) the animals... had very little interest or reaction to the explosions,” Mr See said.

"With these explosives the detonations are quite different to what happens in the mining industry. The incident of flyrock or debris spread is quite limited.”

Officers recommended the application could be approved "with proper conditions”.

Photo from council officer's site visit of the result of the previous blast and the applicants preparing the 250kg disposal. Contributed

Property owner Bruce McLeish, whose fine wool sheep grazing property would be the site of the Extech development, said he had confidence in the process to have the facility approved.

"We would have been okay with the decision no matter what the council had decided,” Mr McLeish said.

"Through the whole process we have had full confidence in the Extech staff and the state and local government bodies who have gone through this process.

"At the end of the day, we are not going to let people on our property who would be destroying our property or hurting our livestock.

"We are doing this to provide a service and economic benefit to the Southern Downs. We are not going to be millionaires from it and we were never doing it for that.”

Mr McLeish said the approved application outlined that the company would only operate for one to three days each month. He said each explosion would likely only be 100-200kg, though a maximum of 300kg was given in the development application.

"We have sheep and donkeys and they didn't flinch during the trial blasts,” Mr McLeish said.

"There will be no buildings or anything on the site, they will just be coming into the furthest corner of our property on rocky country that is unsuitable for grazing to detonate the material.

"It is all very regulated. There will be signs up on all entries to our property when Extech are here and neighbours will be advised in advance when they are here,” Mr McLeish said.

Extech technical services manager Lee Hayter said he was pleased the plans had been approved following a rigorous application process.

"We haven't done any grandstanding about it and have let due process take its course and we think it's a positive result,” he said.

"When we sat down with Bruce and Angela many months ago and laid out on the table what was happening and we've given council everything they have asked for and we're pleased they have also done their due diligence.

"We're professionals in what we do despite what has been said to the contrary.

"The industry is very needs based so exactly how much we blast and how often is dependent on what the client wants.”

The council is yet to set out the final conditions for the activity to go forward.

Councillors yesterday discussed the matter for some time and agreed a bush fire management plan would be needed, with Cr McNally citing accessibility to water in the case of a fire as her "main concern”.

"I have empathy for the people on the property but the people who own this property are also producers,” Cr McNally said.

The approval will allow for six blast days per month, four for each day and a maximum of 300kg of explosives per blast.

