Farmers face energy price hike

DRY AS A BONE: Bony Mountain producer Gary Cooper said rising electricity prices were the greatest concern for Queensland farmers.

IRRIGATORS on the Southern Downs are continuing to feel the pinch of climbing electricity costs, as price hikes are expected to hit on July 1.

Queensland Farmers' Federation president Stuart Armitage said the Queensland Competition Authority's announcement that electricity prices for irrigated agriculture will increase by up to 5.1% was another blow to the state's farmers dealing with spiraling electricity bills.

"The number one issue across agriculture, and for many other regional businesses, is unsustainable electricity prices,” Mr Armitage said.

"The 5.1% increase comes on the back of the state government's intervention on the original QCA determination for a 10.3% rise - yet another double digit annual increase.

"The government's action proves that it can address electricity price increases, something it previously claimed cannot be controlled.

"The QCA announcement for revised determination merely reduces the size of the price hikes on farmers, it does not fix the systemic issue.”

Mr Armitage said electricity price increases of at least 130% in under a decade, when the consumer price index had only increased by 21% over that period, had severely eroded farm business profitability and for some businesses, was challenging viability

Gary Cooper runs an irrigated mixed grains farm and cattle feedlot at Bony Mountain.

Mr Cooper said electricity was the greatest impost for the 400-hectare property.

"It's driving up our cost of production hugely, to the extent that there are times when you wonder whether it's worth doing or not ” he said.

"We've gone up about 400% in the past four years as they're charging about 40c/kWh - irrigation costs can vary quite a bit depending on demand, so it can go from $600 up to about $6000 a quarter.

"It might drive people to go to higher value crops to secure better returns for what they're spending but it will drive down value if too many people shift over.

"But there are times when you go into a dry year and when your margins are very slim then you may as well not bother.”

Mr Cooper said electricity was a major concern for most farmers in the area and called on the State Government to address the issue urgently.

He said the introduction of rebates and concessions to help farmers had not helped him cope with soaring prices.

"You have to be really careful with how you use your resources, especially when you need to have your systems running 24/7 like in irrigation,” he said.

"Only political pressures are going to shift the pricing schemes now as there's been a lot of mismanagement and spending where there shouldn't have been.”