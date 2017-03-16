28°
News

Farmers given 'no notice' of human waste, raw sewage spill

Liana Turner
| 16th Mar 2017 8:00 AM Updated: 9:01 AM
OH POO: Raw effluent has spilled into Quart Pot Creek. INSET: Chris Wren was not warned of the spillage.
OH POO: Raw effluent has spilled into Quart Pot Creek. INSET: Chris Wren was not warned of the spillage. Liana Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOOD crops in Stanthorpe have been put at risk of being irrigated with raw effluent.

It's understood at least 100,000 litres of untreated wastewater containing human waste spilled into Stanthorpe's Quart Pot Creek in two incidents on Tuesday.

If it wasn't for the rain, farmers downstream could have been using raw effluent on our veges.

Broccolini farmer Chris Wren said as of yesterday afternoon, no-one from the council had contacted him about the spill.

While there were pollution warning signs erected at the West Rd causeway, Mr Wren said this was not a common route for him and he was not warned.

Mr Wren said they had received 100mL of rain in recent days and would likely not be looking to irrigate from the creek soon, but he said the spillage could have dire implications for nearby farms.

Mr Wren said he would push for the Southern Downs Regional Council to foot the bill for water testing.

"There's no way in the world I'm going to be out of pocket to test the water, that's for sure," he said.

"It'll certainly be council's place to (conduct testing)."

 

Chris Wren on his Stanthorpe brocollini farm.
Chris Wren on his Stanthorpe brocollini farm. Liana Turner

The council's director of engineering services Peter See said the two spills were caused by illegal stormwater pipelines.

"This is largely due to a high number of illegal stormwater connections into the sewer," Mr See said.

"Council will commence investigation shortly into these illegal connections and will be issuing notices.

"The environmental authority has been notified."

The council erected warning signs for the polluted area, including at Quart Pot Creek on West Rd yesterday morning.

The Border Post attempted to contact Strawberry Fields, which is also close to the section of polluted creek.

A Department of Heritage and Environmental Protection spokesman said they received a notification of the release on Tuesday and an investigation was now under way.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Topics:  darling downs editors picks effluent farmers stanthorpe toowoomba warwick

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Farmers given 'no notice' of human waste, raw sewage spill

Farmers given 'no notice' of human waste, raw sewage spill

Food crops in Stanthorpe have been put at risk of being irrigated with raw effluent

Looking for a ewe beaut sale price

HIGH HOPES: Jamie Worssell and Amber Burton at the sheep sale.

Jamie Worssell was hoping for a good price at yesterday's sheep sale

Warwick golfing for a good cause

DRIVING FORCE: Crime Stoppers Golf Day organising committee Cameron Schoenfisch, Senior Constable Kirsty Moore, Nancy De Prada, Cr Jo McNally and Doug Cutmore.

THE 10th annual Warwick Crime Stoppers Golf Day was held yesterday

Young kids brave shave to fundraise

BRAVE SHAVE: Warwick Central State School teacher Jayne Shelley, students Kweller Manfield and Teresa Winstanley with principal Christine Dolley.

Children as young as two are raising money for blood cancer patients

Local Partners

Young kids brave shave to fundraise

Children as young as two are raising money for blood cancer patients and their families on the Southern Downs as part of the World's Greatest Shave.

Property prices reveal mixed bag for Southern Downs

FLAT MARKET: Residential land values have generally remained unchanged in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

FIND out if your land value has gone up, down or remained the same.

Numbers up yet again for Daily News Pentath-run

Warwick parkrunners joined with parkrunners from around the nation in last year's Daily News Pentath-run.

Strong early interest in the five-event Pentath-run

Anonymous gift to Glengallan

PRESERVING HISTORY: An anonymous donor has gifted the Glengallan Homestead Trust with $10,000 for the Homestead's 150th anniversary celebrations later this year.

Donation to Homestead Trust for 150th anniversary

Let's call the whole thing off: Inglewood Show cancelled

GLORIOUS DAY OUT: Kahlia Williamson, 13, from Stanthorpe High with Glorious Enterprise at the Inglewood Show. Photo Toni Somes / Warwick Daily News

Inglewood Show Society make tough decision due to rain

Steve Price called a sex symbol

RADIO shock-jock Steve Price is a ... sex symbol? Don’t blame us, it’s those good folk on Googlebox Australia who think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!