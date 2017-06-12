18°
News

Farmers hit half century

Elyse Wurm | 12th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
MILESTONE: Helen and John Coomber have been farming together for 50 years.
MILESTONE: Helen and John Coomber have been farming together for 50 years. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THROUGH droughts and dingoes, thriving markets and raising children, Helen and John Coomber have done it all in their 50 years of farming.

The couple bought their Roma property, Airlie, in 1966 and moved in the next year after getting married.

Working the land ever since, they mainly stuck to their stock in trade of sheep and hay bales.

"We started off with sheep and we had a few cattle then we grew a bit of wheat,” Mrs Coomber said.

Travelling to the Warwick Sheep Sale about 10 times per year for the past 10 years, the couple are beloved visitors at the weekly auction.

"We went to Warwick when the Dalby sheep sales stopped,” Mrs Coomber said.

"We found it was a very friendly little town, we met a lot of very nice people and enjoy going down there.”

Making the 500km journey the evening before each sale, Mr and Mrs Coomber usually bring about 120 sheep to sell.

Last Wednesday was a particularly large load, with Frasers lending a hand so the couple could cart 504 sheep.

Prices were impressive.

"We're getting better prices than we've ever had,” Mr Coomber said.

"But we're in our 70s so we need to be slowing.

"We enjoy what we're doing but we want to do less of it.”

Looking to hand over the reins to their children and grandchildren in the next couple of years, the couple have experienced the evolution of Australian farming first hand.

Their tools of the trade have seen changes, as modern times brought new toys.

"From horses to motorbikes, smaller tractors to bigger ones,” Mr Coomber said.

"There were small bales of hay now they're big round ones.”

But the pair still plough their ground as a preference, only turning to poison in times of desperation.

A notoriously challenging way of life, working the land has been difficult at times.

"It has its ups and downs,” Mr Coomber said.

"We've seen a lot of droughts but we always come through.”

Mrs Coomber believes the good times outweigh the trying ones.

"We have gone through a few badder times but on the whole we've done pretty well,” she said.

"In droughts we usually have hay to see us through and we are having problems with dingos now.

"We've also got a couple of donkeys we think are helping.”

Having bought a caravan, the couple are planning to taking trips around Australia.

But the farm will never be far away.

"We'll probably never really retire,” Mrs Coomber said.

"We'll still be around but we'll just ease down a lot.

"The farm will stay in the hands of the family.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  farming hay bales rural news warwick sheep sale

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

WHO doesn’t love a good market!? The fresh produce, the beautiful handmade crafts and clothes, the to-die-for food trucks – the list of pros goes on.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Reviving a forgotten art

Reviving a forgotten art

Wandering around the Allora Showgrounds on auction day is like taking steps back in time

Firefighters cut firearms from vehicle after rollover

Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Man taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover south of city

Captured offender attempts runaway in Allora

RUNNER: A handcuffed man kicked out the window of a police van to attempt an escape.

Man made quick bid for freedom from police van

QLD Budget 2017: Jobs package could be a vote-winner

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt.

Queensland Government's chance to impress regions

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora Showgrounds

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Super sprints on at Morgan Park track this weekend

SUPER SPRINTS: Maddison, Michael and Jackson Crowe at the Queensland Super Sprint Series in April.

A drivers back to Morgan Park for more sprinting

Walker and Bourke set to open for Maryvale

Paceman Dave Walker.

Sheffield Shield player at Maryvale today

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

TONY Awards host Kevin Spacey made several knowing jokes during today’s ceremony regarding the gay rumours that have followed him for decades.

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

PAYING RESPECT: Batman fans Shaun (left) and Stuart Blackburn honour actor Adam West&#39;s famed role with their Batmobile.

Family who built the 1989 model Batmobile pay their respects

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Renovator Opportunity

83 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $199,000

4 Bedrooms * 2 bathrooms *open plan living area * closed in front utility room * large 961sm block * potential for refurbishment or possible development on large...

BARGAIN - Multiple Titles

Hendon 4362

2 1 8 $190,000

Midway between Warwick and Allora is an opportunity for an investor with this 7641 m property on 4 titles. ... $190,000 x 4 = $47,500 per block ... * One block...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 410,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Family or Investor

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 269,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. The kitchen and dining area open to the entertainment area, making it the social hub of the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $120,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!