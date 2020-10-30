Three unsecured rifles were recovered along with quantities of cannabis, magic mushroom spores and a dismantled hydroponic system from a property near Warwick on October 22.

They also recovered 30 rounds of .303 ammunition that the occupants were not licensed to possess.

Detective Acting Sergeant Glenn Evans was concerned the rifles could fall in the hands of violent criminals.

“Police are often portrayed as the bad guys when we take action and everyone has an excuse,” he said.

“They say they had just shot a fox or that they had the firearms out for cleaning.

“But the incidents of unsecured weapons being stolen are something we do not want to deal with.”

Sgt Evan said farmers often got complacent with their security by assuming they were unlikely to be robbed.

But isolated farms made for easy targets.

“There have been cases where people have left their rifles on the front seat of their ute, then the vehicle is stolen,” Sgt Evans said.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the time they will be right, but we need to ensure all weapons are secure.”

“The laws are there are there to protect farmers and lawful firearm owners.”

The three rifles were licenced, but were not secure.

Police swooped on the property on October 22 after a tip-off.

Sgt Evans said officers need information from the public to do their job and encouraged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to call it in.

“We rely heavily on the public reporting information,” he said.

“The more they report the more results we get, and public gets a better service from the police.”

A 24-year-old Warwick man was charged with five offences under the drugs misuse act and the weapons act.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was also charged with seven offences under the drugs misuse act and weapons act.

Both with front the Warwick Magistrates Court on November 11.

Originally published as Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid