Farmers receive funding as wild dog population explodes

LOSING BATTLE: Thanes Creek graziers Alastair and Andrew Costello will welcome any funding to assist the eradication of wild dogs on their property.

WORRY over his flock being torn apart by wild dogs have led to many sleepless nights for Thanes Creek farmer Andrew Costello.

Mr Costello said he’d welcome any extra funding to keep the serial pest of his property with open arms.

“There’s unprecedented numbers at the moment, from Greymare to Leyburn, since January we’ve accounted for over 60 wild dogs,” he said.

“Sheep losses are occurring and setting traps, checking traps, it’s a time and money consuming exercise on top of the drought.”

Yesterday Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud announced a $434,020 Federal Government grant for the council to bolster pest management practices.

“The aim of this program is to help support the Southern Downs region to establish the best practice standards for electrical exclusion fencing, to secure sheep and wool growing areas,” he said.

Karara sheep farmer Graham Fearby has lost 70 sheep this year alone to wild dogs.

“We’re fighting a losing battle right now, I’d happily take any money to put up fencing,” he said.

“Keeping dogs out of surrounding properties is important too, it’s something everyone has to do their little bit to ease the load and funding would help.”

A plan to manage feral cat infestations will also be implemented.

The Federal Government has invested $10 million through Round Two of the Communities Combatting Pest and Weed Impacts program.

For more details about the Program visit www.agriculture.gov.au/ag-farm-food/drought/assistance/pest-management.