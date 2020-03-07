Farmers reveal simple secret to doubling crop production

ALL ABUZZ: Native Bee Rescue and Education founders Helen and Dean Bryant are passionate about educating the public about native bees.

ALL ABUZZ: Native Bee Rescue and Education founders Helen and Dean Bryant are passionate about educating the public about native bees.

THE mind-blowing benefits of native bee pollination created a buzz in Warwick on Saturday, when farmers revealed their pollination efforts doubled crop production.

Dean and Helen Bryant, of Brymac Native Bees, travel the state espousing the benefits of rescuing and developing native bee hives.

The couple run a biodynamic blueberry farm on the Sunshine Coast and, according to Mrs Bryant, the switch from the popular European honey bee to the Australian stingless social native bee made an incredible difference to their production value.

"Blueberries have a very small flower and the European honey bee was knocking them off," she explained.

"The native bee fits inside, pollinates, and we ended up getting a lot more crop.

"The industry standard is 3kg per plant and we're getting 6kg. It's doubled our production."

Mrs Bryant said similar results were found on macadamia farms, where producers made the switch from hiring European to native bees during pollination season.

"One of them had a 500 per cent increase in crop," she said.

Researchers at the University of Western Sydney also found stingless bees were beneficial for vegetables such as capsicums and tomatoes.

Beyond their production value, native stingless bees are also resistant to diseases that have plagued their European counterparts.

"There's only been a couple of incursions of (varroa destructor) mites in Australia, we're one of the last continents to be affected," Mrs Bryant said.

"To have it in Australia is really scary, European bee numbers are declining worldwide and what will our country do?

"By helping to grow the native bee population we're mitigating that risk. We'll have that for our crops."

Native bees are also stingless, which makes them a sensible choice for families, people with traditional bee allergies, and residents with small outdoor spaces.

Demand drove the couple to Warwick, after their story created interest among the local agricultural community.

Despite the repeated requests for a workshop, Mrs Bryant said they were still shocked at the impressive turn out.

"We usually allow for around 15 people at our workshops, but we had over 30," she said.

If each of those attendees were to cultivate their own hive, Mrs Bryant said the Southern Downs environment could only flourish further.

"They are such an important part of the food bowl," she said.

"Our goal is to educate and raise awareness, it's easy to get a hive going and we're not trying to say you have to go through us.

"We just want the ongoing sustainability of native breeds and crop production in Australia."

For more information visit www.brymacnativebees.com