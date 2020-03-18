Farmers shaken by cancellations, according to show steward

DISAPPOINTED: Warren Schelbach and Kevin Alldridge reflect on what could have been.

DISAPPOINTED: Warren Schelbach and Kevin Alldridge reflect on what could have been.

AS CORONAVIRUS continues to ripple around our region, no one has been more hard hit than those eager producers who were looking forward to the upcoming Warwick Show.

The 153rd show, due to be held this weekend, was cancelled after a ban on mass gatherings of more than 500 was announced last Friday,

For Warwick Show lamb section Steward, Warren Schelbach, it will be the first years in many he's not been to the local agricultural display.

"I was disappointed. I've shown lambs in there for years and years," he said.

"I think the biggest mistake they made was that as soon as they heard about (coronavirus), they should have stopped everything."

Mr Schelbach said entries had been shaping up to be competitive despite a devastating 2019 marked by drought.

"We had around 70 entries and a lot of people were bringing in a few," he said.

"It was going to be really impressive."

One silver lining for sheep producers was a price increase in sales, though even that had limits according to the farmer.

"They're probably $10 dearer that they used to be," Mr Schelbach said