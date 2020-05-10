Farmers turn struggle into booming business

STAYING STRONG: Gleneden Family Farm owner Rohan Morris said their new produce delivery method has saved their business during the coronavirus pandemic.

SOUTHERN Downs farmers have been devastated by consecutive seasons of drought, bushfires, and then the coronavirus, but one producer has turned their desperation into a booming business.

Gleneden Family Farm and Bullock Team, located in Maryvale, launched their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) business model in January of this year after the seemingly endless drought meant they had to adapt to survive.

Gleneden Family Farm owner Rohan Morris said the method enables their customers to subscribe to a produce delivery box for twelve months, essentially buying them a “share” in each month’s harvest.

“The CSA means we’re distributing our food through people who are ‘members’ of our farm,” Mr Morris said.

“Because they’ve bought into the farm financially, as well as emotionally and socially, they actually take an interest in what we’re doing and how we’re going.

“It’s a very warm way to grow and supply food, and probably even more important than that it’s building connections between urban families and a farm in the countryside.”

Mr Morris said the Gleneden team had been interested in the CSA method for years, but was only the hardship of years of drought that convinced them to take the leap.

“It’s something we’ve been planning for a while, but the drought was making things difficult because we never really knew how much we were going to produce,” he said.

“But by January, just before that lifesaving late summer rain, the drought was at its worst and we were trying to figure out how much meet we would be able to supply with the animals we had left.

“So we started offering the subscription produce boxes as a way to measure out our stock, but it was sold out by February.”

Mr Morris said that their CSA model had already reached double their yearly target, and they were grateful to have it off the ground before the coronavirus struck.

“It was great timing for us to have it up and running just before (the virus) made a lot of people stop and think about where their food actually comes from,” he said.

“(Our community) started looking to a local food system rather than an industrial or commercial food system, and that’s what we’re selling through now.

“When food wasn’t available on the shelf because of panic-buying, there were twenty or thirty families who knew they could rely on Gleneden to give them fresh and local produce.”

While Gleneden was originally relying on their beef products, Mr Morris said the virus outbreak spurred them to become more agriculturally diverse.

“I guess that was a virus response, in that we made the decision this year to grow an extra-big veggie garden to supplement the meat boxes for all of our subscribers,” Mr Morris said.

“We’re also slowly developing an orchard, so that we can eventually add fruit into the mix.

“There’s never going to be enough for us to pack in commercial quantities, but there will be enough that we can offer it to however many families want to join up.”

For Mr Morris, one of the biggest benefits of their CSA outside the financial stability has been the enhanced connection to their customer base.

“Instead of just going to markets, this year we know exactly how much meat we’ve sold and need to produce,” he said.

“We’d love to have more local customers from Warwick or Allora, because the bulk of the food we produce at the moment is delivered to Brisbane and Toowoomba.

“The food in the supermarkets is convenient, but it doesn’t do anything to build local economies or connections to the countryside the same way local produce does.”

To join the Gleneden Family Farm’s subscription list, call 0429 137 224.