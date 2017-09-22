Farmers wanting a fair go

FED UP: A number of issues in 2000 had farmers aggrieved.

OLYMPIC fever was at a high, Nikki Webster was an innocent eight-year-old and Kylie was on top of the charts.

Australia was celebrating a boom period in 2000, however residents in the bush were again left behind, as we take a look back to the Daily News from September 22, 2000.

A DAIRY farmer from Junabee hasn't blamed retailers for the lower prices of milk that have driven "farmers into the ground”.

Gerard Hemmings was of the opinion the price war started with a lower tender from Dairy Farmers to Woolworths.

"That forced (Woolworths) price down,” Mr Hemmings said.

"If they didn't pass on these savings then the ACCC would've had them in court quick smart.”

PLANS to increase long distance call charges by Telstra have received a negative response from farmers.

Some STD rates will increase by as much as 21% from next week, with local service calls set to rise by 13%.

The National Farmers Federation said everyone should have the right to make a local call to their local service centre.

A TEAM of 20 people from the Warwick shire have been announced to carry out a $35,000 facelift for the Allora Homestead Hostel for the Aged.

Training will be conducted before completing an outdoor function area and timber gazebo, as well as renovating an interior area.

AUSTRALIA'S softballers pulled off one of their biggest wins in their Olympic history, knocking off the world champion United States side.

The 2-1 win helped Australia to secure a top-two finish in the group stage.

The United States managed to get their revenge in the knockout stage, defeating Australia 1-0, and relegating the green and gold ladies to a bronze medal.

IN ONE of the most controversial moments of the Sydney Olympics, French sprinting superstar Marie-Jose Perec left the village to fly home.

After winning gold in the 400-metre event in 1992 at Barcelona and 1996 in Atlanta, her showdown with Cathy Freeman was amongst the most anticipated clashes of the year.

To this day, Perec has refused to comment on the incident, leaving speculation rife as to why she didn't compete.

Freeman would go on to claim gold in front of a packed house.