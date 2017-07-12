Farming power struggle heats up

ENERGY SAVERS: P Savio and Co Pty Ltd has built 12 new coldrooms in recent years to improve insulation and conserve power.

SAVING energy is a significant consideration on most properties, but for farmers efficiency is vital for preserving livelihoods.

High electricity prices are hastening the uptake of energy-saving measures on farms, as producers throughout the Southern Downs make efforts to maximise productivity in light of rising energy costs.

John Savio said his family started implementing energy-efficient measures on their farmin Pozieres about 12-15 years ago with the addition of variable speed drives on their water pumps.

But in the past couple of years the apple growers have also built 12 new coldrooms using new energy-conserving technology.

"If electricity prices were cheaper we would not be where we are today in terms of energy efficiency,” he said.

Mr Savio said variable speed drives allowed the pump to rev up or down depending on the capacity required.

"Your pump has only got to de-rev 10% and you're using half the power,” he said.

Automatic doors have been added to a number of the coldrooms to keep cool air inside, while LED lights have been gradually rolled out.

"They use half the power and double the light,” he said.

"We've gone for thicker insulation and thicker coldroom panels.

"All the fans in the evaporators are all on VSD where we deliver the air that's required, rather than what it can deliver.”

Energy efficiency has been in the spotlight recently as the Energy Savers Program has seen a number of farms throughout Queensland go through energy saving audits.

Funded by the Department of Energy and Water Supply and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and implemented by Ergon Energy in partnership with the Queensland Farmers' Federation, the program has been applauded by Energy Minister Mark Bailey for identifying ways farmers could potentially save tens of thousands of dollars.

But QFF has raised concerns about the current energy system "failing Queensland farmers”.

"A luxury farmers do not have is deciding when they pump water, as they factor in crop requirements, climatic conditions, water licensing and irrigation channel conditions,” president Stuart Armitage said.

"ESP has provided farmers with the knowledge to invest in energy-efficient technologies.

"However, these savings do not compensate for the impacts of systematic and unsustainable electricity price rises.”

Implementing energy-efficient technology also incurs significant costs, as Mr Savio estimated the changes made to his farm cost $200,000-$300,000.

"When you're farming you deal with expenses as they come along but if you haven't got it, it has to wait,” he said.

"We did it as we saw fit.”

Mr Savio said the earlier farmers implement energy saving measures, the better.

"Costs are very high being producers, you've got to try and minimise costs as much as you can,” Mr Savio said.