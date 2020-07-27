FASHION FORWARD: Warwick’s top 20 trendsetters

WARWICK MOST FASHIONABLE : Which of our top 20 do you think should make the final cut ?

WOMEN in Warwick know what to wear to make an impression.

Gone are the days of Akubras and jeans - these ladies all know how to combine country with cool.

Read about our top 20 contenders and then place your vote below to help us pick our top five.

ALEESHA FRIEDRICHS

SHE can take the perfect shot looking through a lens with her company Boundless Imager y, but the Woodenbong-born woman also has a keen eye for western fashion.

The influencer regularly kills it on Instagram with her boho-western looks.

GABRIELLA BEHR

THE Warwick Turf Club ambassador knows a thing or two about being race-day ready.

Often accompanying her work with some stunning styles, Miss Behr also has a background in modelling, making her a more than fitting contender.

Black Pepper manager Jacquie Ross.

JACQUIE ROSS

MANAGER of Black Pepper and former judge at the Warwick Cup Fashion on the Field, this woman not only knows how to dress others, but also wow a room herself with elegant and classy outfits.

Amie Barclay.

AMIE BARCLAY

AMIE is a regular showstopper at the races, with her effortlessly put together and bright looks.

From canary yellow to pastel pink, there isn't any colour she isn't willing to rock.

Abbey Seidel.

ABBEY SEIDEL

ONE of Warwick's newest business owners, the hairdresser and operator of Warwick Hair Bar knows more than just how make locks look chic.

Her style, which combines country, comfort and class, is one to envy.

Peta Murphy

PETA MURPHY

THIS Warwick woman has made a career of making others look stunning on their special days, but that doesn't mean she doesn't also know how to turn heads.

Her grace and sophistication means any outfit she puts together looks fantastic.

Kylie Young at Warwick Picnic Races

KYLIE YOUNG

SHOWING that shopping local is the ultimate accessory, the young Warwick woman always make sure she looks fashion forward at race days.

In 2019, Kylie won the Warwick Picnic Races with a piece created by Rose City milliner Debby Ward.

JESSICA CAREY

OUR own showgirl isn't just known for her work with the Warwick rural community.

The businesswoman also runs Arise where she always bring an classy cool to her self-care sessions.

Storm Lahiff (right)

STORM LAHIFF

MODELLING her hair salon, Rebel and the Gypsy, designed around her unique style, this woman nails boho luxe style to a tee.

Long skirts and loose waves are a must for Storm.

CHANTELLE CAMERON

REGULAR winner of a race-day best dressed, this Warwick model and owner of Mane Beauty Bar, knows how to move between vintage glamour and cowgirl cool, making her a true fashion chameleon.

Carney Belle Turner.

CARNEY BELLE DWAN

CARNEY Belle has been interested in fashion since 13 years of age, developing her own unique take on modern western style.

She was a finalist in the search for Western Soul Australia and owner of Bella Cabello hair studio.

Louise De Lissa

LOUISE DE LISSA

AS ROSE City Shoppingworld marketing manager, Louise de Lissa keeps her finger on the pulse of fashion trends.

As a former judge of Fashions on the Field at the Warwick races, Louise's trendy and classy outfits haven't just caught our eyes.

BEC LANE

TAKING Western wear to another level, this Warwick woman models with rodeo-centric brands such as Buffalo Bills,

Bec also entered the Rodeo Queen Quest in 2017.

Ellie McVeigh

ELLIE MCVEIGH

A PROUD enthusiast of men's fashion doesn't mean this fashionista can't also dress to impress.

Crowned Best Dressed Woman at the 2019 Warwick Picnic Races Fashions on the Field, Ellie always manages to mix statement with sophistication.

Tracy Dobie

TRACY DOBIE

THE former mayor knows a thing or two about professional chic.

As current Warwick Chamber of Commerce president, Tracey is a firm believer in shopping local for all fashion buys.

Tiffany Cullen

TIFFANY CULLEN

STORE manager of Ally Fashion, Tiffany is also one keeping an eye on the most flattering up and coming trends.

An avid race-day attendee, her stunning looks are often captured and the Karara woman was even a budding model in her teens.

Nicole Evans.

NICOLE EVANS

THE former Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest entrant is no stranger to rocking rodeo style.

Often sporting a paisley shirt that matches her lipstick to perfection, attention to detail is no challenge for this 25-year-old.

CHLOE JONES:

ANOTHER fashion savant from Rebel and The Gypsy, Chloe brings street style to the suburbs, often pairing her cool looks with on-trend makeup.

Robyn Fraser.

ROBYN FRASER

ROBYN has been in style for 35 years, with her flattering and classy looks.

As owner of Classic Dimensions, this Warwick businesswoman has been influential in bringing lasting elegance to the Rose City.

Rox Liddle

ROX LIDDLE

HER online store Swan Creek interiors is the definition of Texans with taste, and that Western wear spunk is something Rox also brings to her own wardrobe.

Regularly rocking a tassel or aztec print, this woman is no stranger to bold fashion.

Vote now for the Best Dressed Women in Warwick, but be quick, the poll closes at midnight on Sunday.