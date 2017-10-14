Fashions fit for royalty at Allman Park

THEY say style is timeless and it could not have been more true as women of all ages lined up for the Warwick Cup Fashions on the Field this afternoon.

Florals, lace and metallic accessories featured widely in this year's line up of fashionable ladies, among the stable black and white and bolder colour statements.

Judges from Ally Fashion and Black Pepper at Rose City Shoppingworld as well as Brisbane's Riverview Hotel were given a run for their money with the number of entrants battling it out for best dressed.

Sharron and Gordon Cooper took out best dressed couple with their bold use of yellow, with runners up Jack Warden and Mikyla Hogno, sharing in more than $2000 in prizes.

Bellinda Haase stole the show with her headwear in the Best Millinery category and Melanie Eyears took away the runner up prize with her matching green head piece.

A classic spring racing ensemble had Cheryl Bassett winning the runner up prize for Best Dressed Lady.

Claire Bondfield took out the top prize in an outfit she said was inspired by a classic feminine icon.

"I took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn, with very feminine colours," she said.

"I wasn't going to wear to shrug but with the weather today decided to add that little bit of extra warmth."