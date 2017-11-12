Menu
Fast 4 tennis fun packs Warwick courts

Greg Stenzel from the Toowoomba Fun Addicts plays the ball watched by partner Rodney Banks.
Greg Stenzel from the Toowoomba Fun Addicts plays the ball watched by partner Rodney Banks. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

ALL ten courts at the Warwick Tennis Assocation were full yesterday as players from all over the wider region came to play.

The competition was run by the South Region Tennis League and saw teams from Dalby, Chinchilla, Clifton and Toowoomba make the trip to Warwick.

Games were played in a Fast 4 format, meaning shorter sets and tiebreak, essentially a faster, more exciting style of play.

In the end the final came down to the two Toowoomba teams to play off for the glory.

Tennis Queensland particpation leader Emma Creighton said the day was all about fun.

"It's a great chance to bring the communities together as well,” she said.

"It's a lot of fun, fast play but there's also definitely a little pride on the line.”

Mrs Creighton said sport breeds good culture.

"We're playing for socks and hats here, not sheep stations, so everyone is having a goof time,” she said.

"All of the matches are being self-umpired and it's all about honesty.”

Mrs Creighton said Tennis Queensland had made a big push to reivigorate the team aspect of the game.

"Tennis is seen as an indiviual sport mainly,” she said.

"But this format and these competitions are all about the team.

"It's for open players but juniors can play at the clubs' discretion and there are certainly some who are good enough to play here.

"This is round five of the competition and the finals and we're really pleased with the turnout.

"The goal next year is to get even more teams and towns involved.”

Warwick Daily News

