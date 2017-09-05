FAST diagnosis for Warwick stroke patients

FASTER diagnosis and treatment is on the cards for stroke patients at Warwick Hospital after the Rural Stroke Pathway Program was announced.

Previously, patients suffering from a suspected stroke had to be transferred to Toowoomba for a diagnosis, however Warwick Hospital director of nursing Anita Bolton said that would change.

"The introduction of the program combined with the appointment of a FACEM (Fellow of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine) doctor in our emergency department and our attainment of a CT scanner through a partnership with Alpenglow, means we can now rapidly diagnose, assess and treat stroke patients locally,” Mrs Bolton said.

"This has the flow-on effect of reducing stress to local patients and families caused by emergency transfer, travelling to visit and being away from loved ones.

"Once stroke victims are well enough to go home, they can also continue to receive rehabilitation locally through our Allied Health services.”

National Stroke Week begins today through to September 10, and Mrs Bolton said the announcement was perfectly timed.

"National Stroke Week aims to ensure every Australian household has someone who can recognise the FAST signs of stroke and call 000,” she said.

"FAST stands for face, arms, speech and time - check the suspected stroke victim's face for signs of drooping, check if they can lift both arms, check if their speech is slurred and they can understand you, know that time is critical and call 000 straight away if you see any of these signs.”

Mrs Bolton said there were many stroke risk factors that could be controlled by living a healthy lifestyle.

"Unfortunately, many people in the Warwick region are at increased risk of stroke due to lifestyle choices that could be improved,” she said.

For more information about National Stroke Week plus tips to change your lifestyle visit https://stroke foundation.org.au/