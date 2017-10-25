FAST FIVE: What's making headlines this Wednesday?

TOP STORIES: Warwick Rodeo and a couple celebrating a major milestone are getting people talking this morning.

RODEO fever has well and truly hit Warwick, with a battle being wage for the Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft and hall of fame inductions to be made tonight.

A local couple are also celebrating a special milestone after an unlikely start in love.

Here are the local stories you need to read this morning.

1. Warwick Rodeo just wouldn't be the same without Jack Dwan

Curiosity first drew Jack Dwan to Warwick Rodeo as a young boy now he has been working tirelessly behind the scenes at Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft for 40 years.

He now holds position of head of the grounds committee at the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, who work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Look back on how Jack got his start by reading the full article.

2. Junabee pair celebrates 70 years together

The union between Doug and Beryl Coy did not start off like a typical love story, as the bride did not even notice her future husband when they first met.

After rekindling their love at a dance a few years later and seeing through a firm ultimatum, they are now celebrating a very special milestone.

3. Nine inductions to be made into the hall of fame tonight

Seven legends of the sport and two committees will be inducted into the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre Hall of Fame tonight at the Warwick Showgrounds.

In front of a full house at the Douglas Feez Pavillion, the group of national title winners, long-time administrators and great ambassadors for the sport will be recognised.

Check out who's on the list here.

4. New loyalty card system for Southern Downs readers

Avid readers and art lovers in the Southern Downs will now benefit from a new loyalty card.

The cards aim to raise awareness about the wide range of fantastic experiences on offer through our region's art galleries and libraries.

Stamped each time the user completes a certain activity, the cards will give users an opportunity to win great prizes.

5. Three share the lead for the Warwick Gold Cup

There is a three-way tie for the lead after the first 300 runs in the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft.

Starting at Warwick Showgrounds yesterday, the riders have all notched up a score of 90 with 22 riders in equal fourth place on 89.

Round one action continues today, so check out all the scores so far before heading to the arena.