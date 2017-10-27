FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Friday

IN TOWN: World champion barrel race Fallon Taylor is at this year's Warwick Rodeo.

WARWICK rodeo is gearing up for a bumper weekend, with international star Fallon Taylor landing in town.

Meanwhile, a storm has wreaked havoc on the Southern Downs and a magistrate issues a stern warning to Warwick drug dealers.

1. Storm wreaks chaos on Southern Downs

Warwick firecrews were stretched thin last night after the afternoon storm leads to three separate incidents in the space of half an hour.

Power lines were downed on the Warwick-Allora Rd and crews came across a single-vehicle crash while responding to the downed lines.

Warwick was in the firing line for a powerful supercell storm yesterday, but the CBD largely missed the brunt of the storm.

2. Warwick magistrate lashes out at drug dealers

Drug dealers in Warwick have been threatened with jail time if they're caught supplying drugs in the Rose City.

A Warwick magistrate has become the latest high-profile community member to crack down on drug-related crime, fed up with the problem in the Southern Downs.

The outburst came as he was sentencing a Warwick woman on two counts of supplying drugs.

3. Fallon Taylor has landed in Warwick

Rodeo star Fallon Taylor has officially joined the rodeo fun in Warwick, joined by Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin and Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke.

The special guests will be available to mingle and give signatures at the rodeo all weekend.

Miss Taylor is a former world champion barrel racer and said travelling to Australia has always been her dream.

4. New fruit shop opens its doors

Rose City Shoppingworld welcomed a new store yesterday as Rose City Fruits opened its doors.

A crowd of shoppers was ready to fill their trollies with the colourful fruit and vegetables on offer, many of which were sourced from local producers.

Owners Justin and Lauren van Twest said they can also help residents with special requests.

5. Extra police out and about for rodeo

Police from as far as Brisbane will be patrolling Warwick during the rodeo this weekend to make sure the event runs as smoothly as possible.

Warwick acting senior sergeant Greg Burton said while police wanted people to have a good time, a zero-tolerance policy would be taken to disorderly behaviour.

6. Eastwell ropers make the finals

After taking a win in one round on his homeground last year, Mitch Eastwell is hoping to do the same again in the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals this weekend.

Eastwell is competing in his second APRA finals at the Warwick Showgrounds and will be joined by younger brother Brock, who is riding his first pro rodeo finals.

The boys have a tough fight ahead to earn the titles.