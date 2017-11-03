FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Friday

TOP STORIES: Here are the headlines getting Warwick talking this morning.

TOP STORIES: Here are the headlines getting Warwick talking this morning. Elyse Wurm

A 15-YEAR-OLD Warwick teenager has made a miracle recovery from a violent bashing and a local golfer has been named second best in Australia.

Here are all the top stories getting people talking in Warwick this morning.

1. Warwick teenager home after violent bashing

A 15-YEAR-OLD Warwick girl has returned home from hospital after making a miracle recovery from a brain injury.

The teenager was involved in a violent bashing last month, when she was allegedly kicked and punched repeatedly in the head.

The girl's mother said she was told most don't survive a brain injury like that, but she is now home and continuing her recovery.

2. Community group fights to save Town Hall toilets

The Queensland Heritage Council has denied the toilets behind Warwick Town Hall heritage status, but that hasn't stopped a community group trying to save them.

Southern Downs Residents' Action Group vice-president Jenn Greene-Galloway said the toilets are used frequently and many in the community want them to stay.

But according to Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, the decommissioning of the toilets is a done deal.

3. Warwick golfer has been named second best in Australia

Warwick Golf Club professional Sam Eaves has qualified for the 2017 Australian PGA Championships with a second place in the Australian PGA Professionals Championships at Hamilton Island.

Eaves played four years on the professional circuit before moving to Warwick but rated his second placing on Thursday as the high point of his career.

He is now lined up to play against golfing greats with the proud Warwick community watching on.

4. Tess King named dux of Warwick State High School

A deserving Warwick High School Student was rewarded for her incredible achievements at the school's presentation night this week.

Tess King was named dux of the school, after racking up an incredible year in which she was awarded five VHAs, in mathematics B, music, music extension, English and physics.

The humble student said she did not expect to receive the honour, but still has a clear vision of where she's headed next.

5. A Warwick mum shares her wellness journey story

A life-changing condition set Warwick woman Rebecca Saunders on a wellness journey.

Despite maintaining a relatively healthy weight, Mrs Saunders was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes when she was just 23 and also had gestational diabetes during two pregnancies.

She has opened up about what it was like to be diagnosed with the condition and her outlook on life has changed since to help her children avoid the same fate.