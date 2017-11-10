FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Friday

TOP STORIES: An election wishlist has been revealed and two Southern Downs churches face closure.

Here are the top stories getting Warwick talking this morning.

1. Southern Downs Regional Council releases its wishlist for the state election

Mayor Tracy Dobie has revealed the areas the council hopes politicians will focus on in the lead up to the state election.

Cr Dobie said the priorities advocated for by the council remain flexible, but it is a chance for the council to advocate for the projects that matter most to our region.

A number of projects have been listed, but there is one key priority sitting firmly at the top.

2. The future of two Southern Downs churches hangs in the balance

They were built when the roads were dirt and people travelled by buggy, but now the future of two historic churches in our region is in question.

St Luke's Anglican Church at Freestone and St Peter's Anglican Church at Yangan have not been welcoming many visitors at their monthly services for some time.

But there is a chance for the public to have their say about the closures this weekend.

3. Warwick police note rise in alcohol-fuelled violence on our streets

Over the past six to eight weeks, Warwick police have seen brutal alcohol-fuelled violence on the streets of the Rose City.

With instances of people kicking and punching others while they lie on the ground, they're stepping in before lives are ruined.

4. Warwick sport columnist shares his thoughts on the upcoming Ashes series

A hat-trick innings has Warwick columnist Michael Bourke upbeat about the Ashes.

On home turf he is eager to sink his teeth into the cricket season after poor weather caused a slow start and even gives a horse tip for those who like a punt.

5. A busy weekend ahead in the Rose City

There's plenty to keep idle hands busy this weekend in Warwick, with 11 top events happening around town.

The Wacky Racers will be taking to the track and a beautiful Open Garden will be held for the enjoyment of the community.

Whether it's live music you're after or some sporting excitement, there's something on for everyone in the family.