FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Thursday

BOOTED: Former Sunshine Coast man James was sent packing on The Bachelorette last night. Contributed

1. Peter Dutton's citizenship laws scrapped

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has vowed not to give up on his proposed changes to Australian citizenship laws after they were scrapped in the Senate.

The changes would have involved enforcing a values test, hard English language test and a waiting period of four years for permanent residents wanting to become Australian citizens.

2. Aussies aren't great at work/life balance

A study has revealed Australians are some of the worst in the world when it comes to working long hours.

This country is ranked in the worst third of developed countries for working for long periods.

In addition to this, Aussies with low levels of education are also finding it more and more difficult to find employment as work becomes more highly skilled.

3. Stepfather abused 3 Southern Downs sisters

A 16-year-old girl has spoken out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of one of the men she trusted most.

Along with her two sisters, she was subjected to sexual abuse by their stepfather, which included digital rape and indecent touching over a four-year period.

The man fronted court yesterday pleading guilty to all charges.

Read the full story here: Innocence lost forever: Stepfather abused 3 sisters

4. Tigers player in medal scandal identified

Police in Victoria have apparently identified the Richmond Football player involved in the explicit photo scandal after the AFL grand final.

Photos circulated after the game of a topless woman wearing one of the player's premiership medals.

She has reported to police the photos were sent around without her consent.

5. First international head of state plans visit to Warwick

The President of Ireland will be in Warwick this weekend in what is believed to be the first visit to the area by an overseas head of state.

On Saturday, President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina will travel to Brisbane and then head to Warwick over the weekend to meet with members of the Irish community.

Read the full story here: First overseas head of state visit planned to Warwick

6. Everyone is quite heartbroken James was sent home from the Bachelorette

He had the cutest little smile and was no doubt one of the few genuinely good humans on the Bachelorette, but Sophie broke his heart and ours when she sent James packing last night.

After viewers had to watch Blake be his smarmy self on his first single date, seeing James leave was particularly difficult.

There's now only four eligible bachelors left and it's time for Sophie to embark on the good old home visits tonight.