FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Thursday

Here are the top stories making headlines in Warwick this morning.

1. A Warwick mother opens up about her son's ice addiction

A Warwick woman has shared her story of heartbreak as she has watched her son battle an ice addiction for more than a decade.

Her son, who is now 28, has been in jail multiple times for offences related to the addiction since he started using meth at about age 17.

The mother hopes that by sharing her story, she will help raise awareness about the perils of drug abuse and the devastating affect it can have on families.

2. A Warwick pharmacist shares tips for avoiding an unplanned pregnancy

New research has shown more than 60 per cent of women aged between 18-27 would find an unplanned pregnancy more stressful than losing their job, losing all their savings or breaking up with their partner.

A Warwick pharmacist has spoken out, saying it doesn't have to get to that point.

Warwick Friendly Societies pharmacist Rowena O'Dea gives a run down on the options and provides tips on how women can find the right method.

3. Woman hit by a car on a Warwick road

An ambulance crew was called to Lyons St in Warwick last night after reports of a woman being hit by a car.

The woman suffered a leg injury in the incident, which occurred about 10pm.

4. Warwick cyclist adds to world medal tally

Warwick cyclist John Eder has taken home two bronze medals at the Masters World Track Cycling Championships in Los Angeles .

He will add the medals to a collection of awards he has won in multiple world championships.

Crediting his coach Tony Simonelli with his success, it's clear the training he completes at Warwick velodrome is paying off.

5. Member for Maranoa David Littleproud explains how ice is being tackled in Warwick

Illegal drug use is costing Australian taxpayers more than $4billion every year.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has been a fierce campaigner against ice use in the electorate, making a $80million commitment this year to tackling ice in the region.

Mr Littleproud has explained how that funding is being put towards a three-pronged approach to address the growing problem.