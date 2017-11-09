Menu
FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Thursday

TOP STORIES: A Southern Downs tourist attraction is under threat.
TOP STORIES: A Southern Downs tourist attraction is under threat. Elyse Wurm
by Elyse Wurm

A MAJOR Southern Downs tourist attraction is staring down the barrel of closure and Warwick cricketers make their home town proud at state championships.

Here are all the top stories you need to read this morning.

1. A popular Southern Downs motocross park is fighting for life

Gap Creek Farm is staring down the barrel of closure after being a firm ultimatum by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Co-owner Ben Window said the business had been engaged in a year-long battle with the department over a turning lane and reconstruction of a portion of the road outside the property.

The business is scrambling to raise thousands of dollars after being told the entrance to their property would be blocked if they don't pay up.

2. A former Warwick man and his wife are on a mission to change lives after the loss of their son

The Elwell family's life changed when their nine-day-old son was diagnosed with a virus which would soon take his life.

Zoe and Mick Elwell, a former Warwick man, have now spent 18 months fighting for families in similar situations.

3. A Warwick teacher proves to be a champion poet

Assumption College teacher and bush poet Carmel Wooding has been awarded a top place at the National Bush Poetry Championships.

Just months ago she won another accolade, being crowned champion of the Ekka Bush Poetry competition.

Mrs Wooding travelled across the country to claim her recent prize, enjoying the trip as much as the competition.

4. Warwick cricketers make their home town proud

Warwick boasted its largest representation in the state girls cricket championships this week when four players took part in the competition.

The players made their home town proud, bringing home shiny medals.

5. Southern Downs town kept in the dark on power outages

Blackouts have sparked outrage in Allora as residents and business owners say day-long outages have been caused in the past month.

Thousands of customers lost power for about two hours after a storm hit on Sunday night, following a long planned outage during the day.

Business owners are calling for better communication from energy providers as additional measures are employed to keep lights on.

Warwick Daily News

