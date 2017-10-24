FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Tuesday

TOP STORY: President Donald Trump has offended a soldier's widow after forgetting his name.

Here's all the top stories getting people talking this morning.

1. Trump offends soldier's widow

A pregnant widow of a fallen United States soldier is angry after President Donald Trump told her her late husband "knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyway”.

Myeshia Johnson said the comment made her cry even more.

She said he added further salt to the wound by forgetting her husband's name, only remembering because he had the soldier's file in front of him.

2. Legal battle set to be fought over Reg Grundy's will

The long-lost daughter of Reg Grundy is set to fight his widow for the television legend's billion-dollar fortune.

His widow, Joy, lost Reg in May last year and is said to have struggled to come to terms with the loss of her partner.

The matter has been brought before the New South Wales Supreme Court in recent days.

3. Australia's Most Famous Rodeo off to a golden start

Yesterday was the first day of Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft, with die-hard fans already lining the grandstands.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society president Gerard O'Leary said an early morning storm was all he could hope for on day one of the event.

"It gets rid of the dust and makes it safer,” Mr O'Leary said.

"It also cools everything down and means it's not too hot for the cattle.

"It's been really good campdrafting so far, everything is going spot on.”

Read the full story here.

4. Twins reunited after health battle

A twin girl who was born weighing less than 600gm is now well enough to return home with her twin brother.

Mila and Kai were born 11 weeks premature, after their mother was induced to save Mila who was struggling to grow.

After 10 months at Monash Children's Hospital, Mila now weighs more than six kilograms and has been given the all clear to join her family.

5. Mother of two killed at Dreamworld speaks out

The mother who lost her son and daughter in the tragic accident on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld last year has said their deaths left a hole in their lives.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, she recalled the family was excited to enjoy perfect weather on the Gold Coast that day.

Despite the tragedy, she has said her children would never want people to miss out on the joys of Dreamworld.

6. Former Capras player Russell Webber jailed for two years

"I'm going to bury you alive,” a former Central Queensland footballer said to his then girlfriend before she jumped out of a vehicle travelling at 100km/h.

This was just one of the threats made by former Capras player Russell Webber to Jacquelyn Donovan during a terrifying hour-long ordeal.

The player yesterday pleaded guilty to counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, dangerous driving and driving disqualified.

Read the full story here.