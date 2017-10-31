FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Tuesday

LOSING OUT: Warwick students complete year 12 at a much lower rate to their city peers.

LOSING OUT: Warwick students complete year 12 at a much lower rate to their city peers. yvonnestewarthenderson

STUDENTS in Warwick are lagging behind their city counterparts according to year 12 completion figures, while the Warwick Rodeo has been deemed a massive success.

1. Warwick students are missing out

Just more than half Warwick students are finishing year 12, compared to about 80% of students in the greater Brisbane area.

This is putting those in Warwick at a distinct disadvantage, but those who finish school can also struggle to find employment.

Two local school leavers have shared their experiences, demonstrating the urgent need for support for regional students in the lead up to the Queensland election.

2. Things that ooze Warwick

Warwick may be a small town but it has a lot of things going for it.

From massive events like the rodeo to quirky attractions, there's a lot to love about the Rose City.

The Daily News has put together a list of the top things it's got right over the years, mostly thanks to hard work put in by local people.

3. Condamine Accountants take out special award

Local business Condamine Accountants took out the prestigious Champion of Champions award at the Rose and Rodeo display at the weekend, as well as the best large display.

Hundreds of roses were used to create the masterpiece, with a few extra knick knacks to make the design pop.

4. Warwick Rodeo sees bumper numbers

This year's Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft saw huge crowd numbers and the best cattle ever, deeming it a grand success.

Organisers of the event are still reeling from the week, which saw 30-35,000 people through the showground gates.

5. The Warwick Gold Cup champion rider chats about the big win

Coolah rider Troy Palmer took out the Warwick Gold Cup over the weekend, riding a mare who was passed in at a sale earlier this year.

He couldn't be more pleased he picked her up, especially after coming close to victory at the cup in previous years.

Troy chats about the lead up to the cup and how he came to acquire his great mare.