FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Tuesday

WARWICK is outraged after vandals smashed several glass panels at $7.8mil Billy Day Underpass, while four top tipsters weigh in on the Melbourne Cup.

Here are all the top stories you need to know this morning, delivered in bite-sized pieces.

1. Vandals target $7.8mil Billy Day Underpass smashing seventeen glass panels and elevators

Serious damage has been done to Billy Day Underpass near St Mary's, where vandals have run rampant and smashed seventeen glass panels and elevators.

The $7.8mil underpass was installed to improve road safety, but has now been left in a state of disrepair.

Warwick community members are outraged by the damage and struggling to comprehend the senseless act.

2. Triple celebration for one Warwick family

Three brothers are set to celebrate special milestone birthdays today after being fortunate enough to be born on the same date.

Two twins and their younger brother will ring in their 21st and 18th birthdays.

Their shared birthday was a coincidence that made the front page of the Daily News when the boys were born.

3. Couple working to make Warwick more RV friendly

Business owners Tom Campbell and Sam Pillar have set their sights on overhauling Campbell's Caravan Park on Wallace St to turn the spot into a community hub.

Offering benefits to RV drivers is high on their list of priorities, understanding Warwick is currently known as not being very accessible for the large vehicles.

That's just the start of their plans and they have already seen proof their efforts are working.

4. Four tipsters weigh in on the Melbourne Cup

A retired jockey, race caller, racing identity and horse trainer have all given their top picks for the race that stops the nation today.

With the field split between local and international runners, it's set to be an exciting showdown.

5. Greens calling for more public holidays this election

The Queensland Greens yesterday announced they would create four new public holidays if elected to give hard-working Queenslanders more time to enjoy life.

Southern Downs Greens candidate Antonia van Geuns said she was all for Queenslanders getting more days off, as the state works too hard.

But not everyone in the Southern Downs is supportive of the move.