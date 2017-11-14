FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Tuesday

RESIDENTS meet with the Southern Downs Regional Council to discuss confusion over the closure of road gates and a Warwick "miracle kid” returns home.

These are the top stories you need to read this morning.

1. Residents attend firey meeting with council about gorge road gates

A heated community meeting was held in Killarney last week to discuss proposed road closures during times of emergency.

Southern Downs major Tracy Dobie and local disaster co-ordinator Peter See attended the meeting to talk about the proposed procedures surrounding locked gates on Condamine River Rd during flooding and fires.

Residents had a number of questions that needed answering, including what the closures would mean for those who live on the road.

2. Warwick man faces 25 child sex charges

A hearing is under way at Warwick District Court for a 37-year-old man charged with 25 child sex offences including rape and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The Warwick man pleaded not guilty to all charges yesterday.

Four children were allegedly assaulted by the man while they were aged between six and thirteen, in various locations including cars, a caravan and bedrooms.

3. Warwick teenager is beating the odds against brain cancer

Lachlan Coghlan should have died two years ago, but he is one hell of a fighter and refusing to let a brain tumour stand in his way.

In January 2015, he went from riding his motorbike to lying in hospital after an extremely bad headache knocked him for six.

Since them he has had surgery and has returned back to Warwick, with doctors describing him as a "miracle kid”.

4. Budding racer sets new PBs at kart meeting

A NINE-YEAR-OLD Warwick Karting Club member competed in his second meeting at Sandy Creek at the weekend and set personal best lap times.

Practising all year paid off for Riley Newing, who started racing with his dad this year.

5. Remote teaching could help rural students learn

The University of Southern Queensland's Stephen Winn has suggested remote teaching could be a practical way to address the issue of 30,000 regional Queensland kids not finishing year 12.

His comments come after this paper launched its Fair Go for Our Kids campaign, which revealed the staggering number of children not completing their schooling.

Prof Winn said with the right equipment, teachers could provide instruction and feedback from kilometres away.