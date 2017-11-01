News

FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Wednesday

HEADLINES: Queensland could be heading towards a "tradie crisis”. Elyse Wurm
by Elyse Wurm

QUEENSLAND apprentices are dropping out of their training in droves and a Scots PGC student has been named as a Queensland sporting representative.

Here are all the top stories getting people talking in Warwick this morning.

1. Queensland could be heading towards a tradie crisis

Almost half Queensland apprentices drop out of their training in what could be an impending "tradie crisis”.

Warwick apprentices are not immune to the struggles associated with training, especially in a regional area.

As local hairdresser Julie Weston discusses her reasons for dropping out of her training twice.

2. Memorial planned for Southern Downs settler soldiers

A major new project is set to tower above the New England Highway as a tribute to the pioneers who helped forge the Granite Belt.

The solider settlers were given land after returning form the First World War.

The memorial is set to give people an opportunity to stop and learn a little more about the formative years of the region.

3. A Scots PGC student has been named a Queensland representative

Kira Holmes has been selected to play in the Queensland under-15 cricket team for the National Championships in Adelaide in January.

It is her first state selection for cricket, but she has made state teams in other sporting disciplines.

Batting well and keeping wickets at the state championships, the Scots PGC student is sure to make the Southern Downs proud.

4. Queensland endures the most magpie attacks in the country

New data has revealed what cyclists and pedestrians in our state have long feared, Queensland recorded the most magpie attacks.

There have been 3845 reported attacks in the state since 2013.

Cyclist Jon Clark started the website Magpie Alert, to help warn others about the dangers, explaining the types of injuries sustained as a result of the birds.

5. Warwick group heals by horse power

Visitors to the Rodeo Street Parade this year may have spotted Dainty the pony, she was hard to miss in her inflatable floatie.

Dainty is a crucial part of the Mane Matters Equine Encounters team in Warwick, helping people through equine therapy.

Running in schools in Warwick and Allora, the program is designed to boost confidence and aid people with mental health issues.

Warwick Daily News

