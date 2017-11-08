FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Wednesday

HEADLINES: A desperate call out is made to save BRL and a Labor candidate is named for the Southern Downs.

HEADLINES: A desperate call out is made to save BRL and a Labor candidate is named for the Southern Downs. Elyse Wurm

A DESPERATE call is being made to save Border Rugby League and a Labor candidate has finally been nominated for the Southern Downs.

Here are all the top stories making headlines in Warwick today.

1. Labor (finally) nominates a candidate for the Southern Downs

Joel Richters has been officially endorsed by the Labor party as the party's preferred candidate for the Southern Downs in the upcoming election.

A Goondiwindi health care worker, Mr Richters was put forward yesterday, just two and a half weeks out from the vote.

Bringing a range of experience to the table from serving in the Australian Army to joining Queensland Health, Mr Richters has a number of key focus areas in his sights should he be elected.

2. Saleyards survey strikes a nerve

The Southern Downs Regional Council this week issued a survey asking community members for their opinions on the future management of the Warwick saleyards, but now all ratepayers are impressed.

Residents have taken to social media to express their concerns about the survey and the method through which it is being issued.

3. Senior citizens are staying connected through a transport and shopping service

A long-time user of the St Vincent de Paul Society Transport and Shopping service has praised the work done by the group to help her stay connected.

Living in Clifton, Hazel Hoolachan said regular trips to Warwick or Toowoomba help her gather everything she needs.

But picking up practical items isn't the only benefit of using the special bus.

4. Border Rugby League clubs are in dire straits

The future of BRL is looking bleak as clubs are struggling to form new committees for the 2018 season.

Border Rugby League president Norm Crisp is appealing to Killarney, Stanthorpe and Inglewood rugby league supporters and the wider communities to help keep the league alive.

Each club has one or two people willing to take on positions, but they need three or four in order to join the league.

5. New owners for a favourite Allora business

Allora Butchery has welcome a new owner, Aaron Vietheer, who will take over the reigns of the popular business.

He is a familiar face for many in the town, as he spent five years working in Allora before taking up a management position in Toowoomba.

He is now set to work again in his home town as he thought the opportunity to take on the butchery was just too good to miss.