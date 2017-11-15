FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Wednesday

A SOUTHERN Downs business is awarded for being a tourism hot spot and a junior sport star is headed to national championships thanks to Warwick businesses.

Here are the top stories getting Warwick talking this morning.

1. Killarney business earns podium finish at the Queensland Tourism Awards

For the second year in a row, Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park have proven hard work pays off by earning a bronze award at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

Owners Gary and Trudy Grant took a chance on the site 11 years ago and have never looked back.

Mr Grant said it wasn't people's first choice when they were starting up, but the tide has changed since then, with many comments flowing in about the feel-good atmosphere they've created.

2. Warwick woman felt like she would die when choked by husband

A 30-year-old Warwick woman was left without breath and feeling like she would die when her husband strangled her.

In the serious attack, the woman suffered a cut lip and nose, as well as red marks to her neck.

The Warwick man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation, pleading guilty at Warwick District Court yesterday.

3. Junior sport star is headed to Sydney thanks to Warwick businesses

Warwick businesses have chipped in to send young Warwick sport star Madi Duff to Sydney to take part in the National Futsal Championship.

Together, four businesses were able to raise $1500 for the trip.

Madi's mum, Ashleigh Mullins, was thrilled by the generosity, saying it was a huge weight off their shoulders.

4. Australian sprint championships coming to Warwick

The Queensland and Australian Super Sprint Championships are heading to Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

There are 90 starters, including drivers from Victoria and South Australia.

Practice will run on Friday, if anyone is keen for a look before the big races at the weekend.

5. WIRAC boys supporting Movember

They're usually considered a fashion crime but in November moustaches are all the rage.

Three top blocks from Warwick are doing their bit for men's health by growing some facial hair this month.

If you walk into WIRAC, be sure to keep an eye out for three particularly hairy upper lips.