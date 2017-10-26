FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Thursday

Here's what's making headlines in the Rose City this morning.

Here's what's making headlines in the Rose City this morning. Elyse Wurm

FORMER Southern Downs Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley has been reprimanded over a Facebook message and the father of a 15-year-old teenager violently attacked in Warwick speaks out.

Here's all the top local stories you need to read this morning.

1. The father of a bashed Warwick teen speaks out

A Warwick dad has opened up about the hours after finding out his daughter was violently attacked, leaving her fighting for her life in hospital.

Saying he had never experienced pain like that in his life, he thanked the Warwick community for giving him a second chance with his daughter.

His daughter, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on the road to recovery.

2. Southern Downs council to fight obesity in Warwick

A plan is being put into action to held Warwick shed it's unflattering title as Queensland's fattest town.

Nearly three quarters of Warwick adults have been classed as overweight or obese, according to figures released from Australia's Health Tracker Study.

The council has partnered with YMCA Brisbane and WIRAC to start working to reverse the "alarming" trend.

3. A man was hit by a tractor near Warwick

Two ambulances attended a private property in Clintonvale yesterday after a man was hit by a tractor.

He sustained multiple injuries, including a significant leg injury.

A helicopter was at the ready when he was transported to Warwick Hospital.

4. Ex-deputy major cops reprimand

Former Southern Downs councillor Ross Bartley has found himself in hot water after a complaint was made against him for inappropriate conduct while he was an elected councillor.

The claims allegedly related to a council-provided email address that had been used for activities unrelated to council business.

But Mr Bartley said the investigation had been over a Facebook message he received in 2016.

5. Ten on top in Warwick Gold Cup

Injune rider Jody Crozier has two horses in the leading group after the first 600 runs in the Pryde EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup at the Warwick Showgrounds.

The second section of Gold Cup campdrafting started at 5am Wednesday and seven riders scored 90 out of 300 runs.

Today is the last day of round one in the event known as the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting.