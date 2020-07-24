Menu
Fast train between Toowoomba and Brisbane has been on residents’ wish list for years.
Politics

Fast rail dream in limbo as COVID-19 stalls City Deal plan

Tobi Loftus
24th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
TOOWOOMBA Mayor Paul Antonio says while he's disappointed the south-east Queensland City Deal has been delayed he's hopeful it'll come to fruition in the not-too-distant future.

The City Deal was designed to take the politics out of project financing across the southeast Queensland region, including Toowoomba, and would have been a blueprint for investment for the foreseeable future.

The deal, between the South East Queensland Council of Mayors, of which Cr Antonio is the deputy chair, the Queensland Government and the Federal Government was initially set to be finalised this week.

The deal, and what infrastructure projects will be a labelled a priority, is now expected to be announced sometime in 2021.

Cr Antonio said it was understandable why the deal had been delayed.

"I clearly understand why it's slowed down because of COVID-19, but it hasn't gone away," he said.

"(The City Deal) is the biggest opportunity to realise the many dreams we have in southeast Queensland."

One of the major focus of the City Deal was turning southeast Queensland into a 45-minute region, meaning it would take 45 minutes to get from each major regional hub to Brisbane.

At first, if the deal goes ahead, Toowoomba would be serviced by a fast bus, with fast rail an option in the future.

"There is a lot of money being thrown at COVID-19 recovery," Cr Antion said.

"Some of the positions we took on infrastructure could be included in that recovery.

"Fast rail, planning for the Olympic Games, the infrastructure required there, can be a part of that.

"Let's focus on creating jobs, those jobs creating infrastructure, which will in turn create more jobs."

Cr Antonio said he would soon visit Canberra with COMSEQ to meet with the Federal Government to discuss infrastructure, among other things.

"I see the City Deal as an enormous opportunity for all of southeast Queensland," he said.

"The deal we are putting forward is quite unique and regional in its nature."

A Federal Government business case into passenger rail between Toowoomba and Brisbane is expected to be completed by the middle of 2021.

seq city deal toowoomba fast train
Toowoomba Chronicle

