Fast rise to the top

REDBACKS captain/coach Tyhe Clarkson certainly didn't expect his team to be playing finals cricket after an inglorious start to the 2016/17 season.

"We copped a serious flogging in round one,” he said.

"I don't think any of us expected to be sitting in the top four at the end of the season.

"But it's testimony to how hard all the boys have worked to improve.”

The Redbacks Cricket Club was formed after discussions during the club's 2016 footy season about how they might keep the group together during the off season.

"It more of a social thing than fitness,” said Clarkson.

"But we've trained every week at Slade Park and always get 11 or 12 show up.

"Every couple of weeks we work on the fielding and catching as well.

"We worked on that a lot at the start of the season, because it was letting us down in a big way.

"Back then we were dropping 10 catches a games, now we're unlucky if we drop two.”

This weekend the third placed Redbacks take on Wheatvale, who sit in fourth.

"It'll be a good chance to see where we sit and to formulate a team for the first final next week, when we'll take them on again,” Clarkson said.