FAST-TRACKED: Plans for Warwick’s $1.9M drag strip race ahead

ON TRACK: Drag racing is one of Warwick’s most popular motorsports, with this potential project promising a $1.9M boost. Picture: contributed

ON TRACK: Drag racing is one of Warwick’s most popular motorsports, with this potential project promising a $1.9M boost. Picture: contributed

PROGRESS on a $1.9 million drag strip precinct in Warwick could be racing ahead in the coming months, but it won’t be the only pricey project in the works.

Southern Downs Regional Council confirmed “detailed submissions” on the project were in October sent to the Federal Government in application for a cut of the $38.6 Local Economic Recovery package.

While SDRC was unable to give further details of the project planning, Mayor Vic Pennisi was a strong advocate for the expansion of Warwick’s thriving motorsports scene when it was first tabled in August.

“They have a full business case, they have a full strategic plan, and they have costings for construction,” Cr Pennisi said.

“They do have a full plan, and it’s not just for the drag strip – it’s for the grandstands, the toilets, the whole kit and caboodle.”

Of the seven potential projects included in the original funding application, a $940,000 plan for “smart water meters” and the $19,000 Accelerate Economic Development and Tourism project were also progressed.

“The ‘smart water meters’ project is a proposal to install water meters within the Stanthorpe community to help capture real time water usage data,” an SDRC spokeswoman said.

“The (tourism project) is a joint marketing initiative which will raise the profile of the region and enable economic development tourism linkages to one of our main source markets, greater Toowoomba.”

However, the advancement of these three projects will likely come at the expense of the other four potential options listed in the original application, which were “deemed ineligible” by the government.

These included a second round of the controversial rural water tank rebate worth $1.3 million and a further $150,000 for the management of Cambanoora Gorge.

The SDRC spokeswoman said a timeline for any of the progressed projects remained subject to funding outcomes.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS:

COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

DEVELOPMENT BOOM: Warwick’s new unit complex approved

FRESH START: Warwick’s Australia Day plans overhauled