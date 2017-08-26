FATAL CRASH: Tributes flow for honest larrikin

SMILING SOUL: Alan Wickham was killed in a Cunningham Hwy smash on Thursday, but his wife Carmel remembers they laughs they shared.

CARMEL Wickham will miss much about her husband Alan, the man she spent three decades with, but most of all she'll miss the laughter they shared.

Mr Wickham was killed instantly in a horror smash with a B-double truck on Thursday night when returning home to the Karara farm he shared with his wife.

Mrs Wickham said she met Alan, her second husband, at a dance in Warwick.

"They were teaching a particular dance, one I'd known for years, but there was a step I was missing, so I zoomed in from Stanthorpe for the evening and ended up picking up a tall and desirable fella while I was there,” she said.

"He made me laugh that night, and he made me laugh ever since.”

Mrs Wickham said her husband was the most honest man you'd ever meet.

"And everyone would say the same, but at the same time he was a larrikin, outrageous and funny and could be full of rot when he wanted to be,” she said.

"We had so much fun - I think because we took the mickey out of each other so much, what's life without a bit of cheek and a good laugh?”

Mrs Wickham said she had a feeling something was wrong on Thursday evening as the hours wore on with no sign of her husband.

"He's always back by 6.30pm and if he had broken down or got held up, he would have done everything he could have to get in touch to let me know.

"I'm not bitter about what happened, because he died outright - if he had been injured or not able to live how he had been he would have been a very miserable man.”

Mrs Wickham was full of praise for the Warwick police.

"They were simply amazing, we are so lucky to have such caring, kind and wonderful police, I can't thank them enough,” she said.

"The only thing that worries me right now, is thinking of the truck

driver.

"He was so unlucky to find Alan in his way and in no way do I want him to feel any guilt at all.

"I saw the skid marks on the road and I know he did everything he possibly could to try to avoid that crash.”

Mrs Wickham said life was too short for regrets.

"I enjoyed every second with Alan.

"I'm a very lucky woman,” she said.

Police said initial reports suggest Mr Wickham pulled out into the path of the truck on the Cunningham about 5.30pm Thursday.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.

No charges have been laid and a report is being prepared for the coroner.