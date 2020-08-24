Father admits stashing drugs in family home

STOCKED UP: The Warwick father had a number of unauthorised prescription medications in his possession. Picture: adomares

A WARWICK dad who admitted to stashing a number of different drugs in his family home has been encouraged to kick his addiction for his child’s sake.

On January 17, Warwick police raided Damian Ross Taylor’s home and found glass vials of testosterone-based steroids, along with several packs of unauthorised prescription pills.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard police officers again raided the 34-year-old’s residence in April, where they found more prescription medications, unfilled tablet capsules, and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Taylor emptied the capsules, which were filled with a magnesium supplement, and tried to replace the contents with MDMA, but gave up after several unsuccessful attempts.

Sgt de Lissa added text messages traced back to the 34-year-old’s phone also revealed he traded an unnamed drug for a small quantity of meth at the end of last year.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bouchier told the court his client worked hard to break his drug addiction, but relapsed occasionally as a coping mechanism for ongoing conflict with his ex-partner.

Mr Bouchier said Taylor was temporarily stood down by his employer as a result of the offending, and was told he “really needed to sort things out” before returning.

Magistrate Julian Noud urged the 34-year-old to continue his rehabilitation for his child’s sake, and warned him drugs were a “scourge on the community”.

Taylor pleaded guilty to seven counts of the unlawful possession of restricted drugs, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of supplying drugs, possessing drug utensils, and possessing an item connected to a drug offence.

He was placed on nine months’ probation.