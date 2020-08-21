Father armed with knife leads police on chase

IN PURSUIT: The man led police officers on a short pursuit through his Wallangarra property. Picture: contributed

A FATHER who escalated a family conflict to a weaponised police pursuit has walked away from court without a recorded conviction.

In July last year, police officers attended a Wallangarra residence where Damien John Moore was threatening to harm himself with a large kitchen knife.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 32-year-old tried to evade the police, running out the back door and holding it shut with his foot while still brandishing the weapon.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Moore then led police on a short foot chase through his backyard, knife still in hand, until he was eventually caught, disarmed, and taken into custody.

Sgt de Lissa said the arresting officer hurt his leg during the chase, though the injury was not caused by the knife.

The man was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital following his arrest.

Defence lawyer Dorothy Switala said the 32-year-old was at his parents’ home, only around the corner from his own, to cool down after a confrontation with his long-term partner and extended family.

Ms Switala told the court Moore was diagnosed with ADHD at a very young age, which combined with the familial dispute, created his “very fragile” state of mind during the incident.

Magistrate Julian Noud was sympathetic to the father’s circumstances, though said they did not excuse his behaviour towards the law enforcement officers.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count each of serious assault of a police officer while armed with a weapon and obstruction of a police officer.

He was placed on nine months’ probation and a conviction was not recorded.