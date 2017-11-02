News

Father brings son for his first visit to Warwick Sheep Sale

FIRST TIME: Murad El-Kateb (right) with son Mohammad at the Sheep Sale in Warwick yesterday.
FIRST TIME: Murad El-Kateb (right) with son Mohammad at the Sheep Sale in Warwick yesterday. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

A FIRST-TIME visit to the Sheep Sale was on the cards for Mohammad El-Kateb, as he accompanied his father Murad to the weekly sale at the Warwick Saleyards.

Murad, currently living in Ipswich, said it was great to take his son along on such a lovely day.

"It's his first time here,” he said,

"He likes sheep and animals, and he also enjoys the drive here, going through all the mountains.

"I'm sure he will be back here again.”

Mr El-Kateb has been visiting the sale for six to seven months, having previously lived just a short drive away in Toowoomba.

He said a main reason for repeat visits are the quality produce on offer.

"The quality of sheep here is good, which is why I keep coming back,” he said.

"I know the area well, and have contacts here.

"There are many good people here.

"I bring a small truck down here, and take some back for friends at the Yangan abbatoir.

"Sometimes I buy for a halal butcher as well.”

Topics:  sheep sale warwick saleyards

Warwick Daily News

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Agony of addiction

Agony of addiction

WARWICK mum shares heartbreak of son's decade-long ice problem.

Could a maths puzzle decide the election?

NOT ADDING UP: There is dispute about which figures best reflect the number of Queensland students completing Year 12.

Fair Go For Our Kids campaign figures under fire.

SPECIAL REPORT: Why drug gangs are targeting regional kids

Experts have been shocked by the drug ice's prominence in regional Australia.

And how we think our pollies could do more to stop it

Ice addiction: collision course for disaster

Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News

What drug abuse is doing to our community

Local Partners