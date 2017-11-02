Father brings son for his first visit to Warwick Sheep Sale

FIRST TIME: Murad El-Kateb (right) with son Mohammad at the Sheep Sale in Warwick yesterday.

A FIRST-TIME visit to the Sheep Sale was on the cards for Mohammad El-Kateb, as he accompanied his father Murad to the weekly sale at the Warwick Saleyards.

Murad, currently living in Ipswich, said it was great to take his son along on such a lovely day.

"It's his first time here,” he said,

"He likes sheep and animals, and he also enjoys the drive here, going through all the mountains.

"I'm sure he will be back here again.”

Mr El-Kateb has been visiting the sale for six to seven months, having previously lived just a short drive away in Toowoomba.

He said a main reason for repeat visits are the quality produce on offer.

"The quality of sheep here is good, which is why I keep coming back,” he said.

"I know the area well, and have contacts here.

"There are many good people here.

"I bring a small truck down here, and take some back for friends at the Yangan abbatoir.

"Sometimes I buy for a halal butcher as well.”