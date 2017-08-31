Father 'courier' of 9kg pot

SENTENCED: A Gold Coast man faced Warwick District Court this week after police found a stash of marijuana in the car he was driving.

A GOLD Coast man driving down a Warwick street was found to have almost 10kg of marijuana hidden in the car.

Ronald Lawrence Sharp pleaded guilty in Warwick District Court this week to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs in excess of 500g and possessing a thing used in connection with possessing a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Michael Gawrych said Sharp was pulled over by police in relation to an assault two years ago and a warrant was also obtained to search his car.

Twenty vacuum-sealed bags of "good quality” marijuana were found stashed in a reserve fuel tank in the car.

Mr Gawrych said the drugs were "quite valuable” as the total weight was 9.076kg and worth $6000.

"It was lucky that police intercepted the defendant when they did as this prevented a large, substantial amount of drugs entering the community,” he said.

The Toyota Landcruiser was not registered to Sharp, who police determined to be the transporter, rather than the owner, of the drugs.

Police are yet to locate the registered owner of the vehicle.

The 58-year-old also pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm in company over an attack on a woman at a bus stop in May 2015.

Mr Gawrych said the "thuggish and cowardly” act involved Sharp punching the woman in the face, leaving her with pain and bruising.

Judge Nicole Kefford said the offences were two instances of poor judgment that occurred around the same time.

Judge Kefford acknowledged the father of 12 was remorseful and his history, which included property, driving and drug offences, was dated.

The last offence committed by Sharp was in 2005.

Judge Kefford said he had shown good conduct in bringing up his children, due to his lack of offending in recent years.

Sharp, who spend two days in pre-sentence custody, was given a two-and-a-half-year jail term, which was suspended.

Judge Kefford warned Sharp the jail time would be suspended for five years, so he was not to commit another offence during that time.