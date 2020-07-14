Father hurls mailbox at family during dispute

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A 50-year-old Warwick man’s dispute with his son turned into a alcohol-fuelled “tirade” against his family. Picture: Rob Williams

A WARWICK father hurled a mailbox at his family members during an alcohol-fuelled “tirade”.

On March 6, the court heard a heated argument between the 50-year-old and one of his sons escalated into a dispute with most of the large family.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, became “enraged”, and tore the mailbox off its post in his front yard and threw it at his family members, though no one was hit.

During proceedings in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the father was “too intoxicated” to be interviewed when officers arrived at the scene.

The 50-year-old evaded questioning over the mailbox incident until March 15, when his car was intercepted by Warwick police at about 2.50am on Fitzroy St.

A breathalyser showed the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.108.

The officers requested an interview once they realised the man’s connection to the domestic dispute, but the man became “aggressive”, shouting “f--- you” at the police and resisting arrest.

He was eventually taken to the Warwick watch house, where the court heard he continued to be “uncooperative”.

Magistrate Julian Noud said the man’s conduct was “unfortunate and belligerent”, though his relatively clean criminal history weighed in his favour.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing a police officer, drink driving while on a provisional licence, and wilful damage.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months, and his drink driving conviction was recorded.

An order of protection has been issued.