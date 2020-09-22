'Brazen' dad photographed vile sex acts he forced on girl

A father who sexually abused a young girl and kept a collection of child abuse material has faced court.

A Redcliffe father who sexually abused a young girl and kept a hidden collection of child abuse material will spend a maximum of nine years behind bars for his heinous offending.

The young girl had not even reached her sixth birthday when Shenton Lee Flenady, 42, began raping and sexually abusing her over 12 months, the Brisbane District Court heard.

Flenady documented his heinous abuse by taking photographs of the girl performing sex acts and ordered her not to tell anyone.

The photos were later discovered among a cache of more than 2000 child exploitation images, and prosecutor Geoffrey Wong said Flenady had saved them on four online accounts he kept guarded with passwords.

Flenady appeared by video in court this afternoon where he pleaded guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child exploitation material.

Barrister Colin Reid said at the time of the abuse, Flenady was addicted to methylamphetamine.

The court heard Flenady, who had "many children", was sorry for his offending - which was not committed against any of his children - and was now undertaking bible study courses in prison.

Judge Paul Smith said his offending had a "very serious effect" on the girl and her family.

"This was a vulnerable child who had not yet reached her sixth birthday when the offending began," Judge Smith said.

"The abuse was brazen and there was use of violence to discipline her, which explains her silence."

He recommended Flenady undergo counselling for what he described as a "concerning interest in young children".

Flenady was sentenced to nine years' jail and was ordered to serve at least half of the sentence behind bars before he will be eligible for parole.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Father jailed for horrific abuse of young girl