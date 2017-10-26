Father of violently bashed teen girl shares horror

Parents of a Warwick teen who was brutally attacked a fortnight ago say they are incredibly grateful to the people who have helped support their family in the recovery.

A GRIEF-STRICKEN father says he is overwhelmed with gratitude for the Warwick community for giving him a second chance with his daughter after she was violently attacked.

The Warwick dad said he was left "absolutely shattered" a fortnight ago when police arrived at his home at 4am to tell him and his wife their 15-year-old daughter had been assaulted.

His daughter, who cannot be named as a child victim of a crime, was left fighting for her life in hospital following the attack.

"I've never experienced pain like that before in my life," he said.

"My wife went to the hospital but things escalated really quickly. That was terrifying to watch - the doctors told us she might not make the flight and that was horrific to hear.

"My wife flew to Brisbane with her and she was in surgery before I even got to the hospital. I got a call from the surgeon before I'd made it to Brisbane saying the surgery was all done and had gone as well as they hoped it would."

The Warwick man said the past fortnight was a blur.

"Just seeing our little girl like that was devastating. I just wanted to see her pull through so I could have a second chance with her and be a better dad," he said.

"The first time they tried pulling her out of the coma her airways were too constricted and she couldn't breathe on her own.

"I don't think she could recognise us straight away when she eventually did come out of it. She was sitting there asking her mum to get her mum because she didn't recognise her, which was really confronting."

Yesterday was the first day the teen's dad returned to work since the incident.

"It's been hard but I wanted to try to bring a bit of normalcy back for our (family)," he said.

"She's walking now and is doing rehab today but we don't know quite how long it will take. We're just taking it day by day.

"Lots of people have come to see her, mainly family, but she's eager to come home."

With the majority of the community rallying behind the family, the father said he was beyond grateful for the support.

"The council, local businesses and people, some we know and some we don't, have given so generously," he said.

"The Warwick Hospital medical staff and the paramedics, LifeFlight and the team at the PA have been amazing. We really want people to know just how grateful we are for the support."