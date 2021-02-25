Father-of-two fronts court over drug-fuelled crime spree

A father-of-two has pleaded guilty to a raft of charges he committed in a drug-fuelled crime-spree that spanned months. Picture: Zak Simmonds

A man has walked free from the Warwick court after racking up nearly 20 offences in a months-long crime spree.

Brandon Clay Hill first ran into trouble with police when he was caught driving while unlicensed and attempted to evade police on June 11, 2020 in Toowoomba.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard it was only weeks later on July 8 the 24-year-old was busted with a number of stolen items, including keys, a mobile phone, and a GPS.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the father-of-two claimed he'd found the items in bushland.

Hill landed in hot water again on July 11, when DNA evidence linked him to a car break-in on the Ipswich Motorway.

Sgt de Lissa said the man was caught carrying 0.7g of meth on July 24 after falling asleep behind the wheel in the Toowoomba McDonald's parking lot.

He was then found with 5ml of the psychoactive drug GHB the next day.

Hill rounded out his crime spree by smashing in the back window of a Salvation Army home in Kearneys Spring in October, claiming it was so he and his partner had somewhere to sleep.

Hill was serving both a suspended jail sentence and a probation order at the time of the offending.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client fell into drug abuse at an early age, then stayed clean for several years before a relationship breakdown sparked a significant relapse and return to criminality.

Ms Acreman said her client suffered PTSD, depression, and anxiety as a result of childhood trauma, which also contributed to his substance abuse.

After nearly four months in pre-sentence custody, Hill was now focused on turning his life around and re-establishing contact with his sons, his lawyer said.

Hill pleaded guilty to two counts each of evading police, possessing dangerous drugs, unlicensed driving, and failing to appear. He pleaded guilty to another 11 offences including break and enter, wilful damage, receiving tainted property, driving under the influence, possessing stolen property, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and contravening a probation order.

The father of two was sentenced to 12 months' jail but released on immediate parole and disqualified from driving for two years and one month.