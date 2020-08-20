Father smashes furniture during violent fight with ex

FIGHTING WORDS: The 45-year-old told his ex-partner she was “useless” during their argument. Picture: Rob Williams

FIGHTING WORDS: The 45-year-old told his ex-partner she was “useless” during their argument. Picture: Rob Williams

A SOUTHERN Downs father has admitted to smashing a piece of furniture during an argument with his ex-partner over her “useless” housekeeping efforts.

In December 2018, the 45-year-old was at his ex-partner’s Warwick home for dinner with her and his stepchildren, which breached the protection order taken out against him earlier that year.

Sergeant Steve de Lissa told the Warwick Magistrates Court the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, soon became angry about the untidy state of the house and lack of food.

Sgt de Lissa said the conflict escalated rapidly, with the 45-year-old repeatedly punching a nearby pedestal fan and screaming obscenities at the woman.

Defence lawyer Dorothy Switala told the court her client accepted he breached the protection order by contacting the family, but only did so at his ex-partner’s invitation.

Ms Switala said the woman told him she would consider changing the protection order if he could demonstrate a change in behaviour.

Magistrate Julian Noud chastised the man’s “deplorable” behaviour, and said any confusion about the protection order should have been taken to the police or court system, rather than into his own hands.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $900.

MORE STORIES:

Shopper brawls at Rose City, gets shirtless at Hungry Jack’s

Pandemic could rob winemaker of final moments with sister