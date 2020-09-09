Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
Crime

Father’s Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

by Kara Sonter
9th Sep 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the men accused of killing a Deception Bay man in an alleged Father's Day shooting has been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court.

Two days were carved out for a committal hearing in Caboolture Magistrates Court this week for Zachary John Hall, 30, who has now been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court on one of count murder.

Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.
Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.

The circumstances surround the alleged murder of Clinton "Rocky" Pollock, 35, who was shot in the chest on Father's Day 2018 after getting into an argument with a group of men in the front yard of his Deception Bay home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Hall, of Scarborough, who was remanded in custody, was charged on September 5, 2018.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale, 28, is expected to face Caboolture Magistrates Court next month.

Originally published as Father's Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

court crime fathers day shooting murder zachary john hall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New-look Warwick compost facility revealed

        Premium Content New-look Warwick compost facility revealed

        Business The facility plans to reuse organic waste and turn it into 2000 tonnes of agricultural gold.

        Hope springs eternal as growers look to skies

        Premium Content Hope springs eternal as growers look to skies

        Weather Fair crop as Qld farmers pin hopes on spring rains

        NEW BLOOD: Tough season renews calls for next stars

        Premium Content NEW BLOOD: Tough season renews calls for next stars

        AFL Warwick Redbacks hope small triumphs through season of setbacks can inspire next...

        FIRST LOOK: Couple reveals secret to life in house on wheels

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Couple reveals secret to life in house on wheels

        News This Stanthorpe duo have created the dream house that can be moved whenever they...