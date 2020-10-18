Father’s pain: Family stranded after mum’s tragic road death

A GRIEVING Palm Cove father whose daughter was killed in a horror crash with her kids in the car has labelled the Queensland Government's coronavirus quarantine laws as "inhumane" and "against human rights".

Former Cairns resident Victoria McGrath, 39, died after her vehicle left a country road and hit a tree on the Fraser Coast on Sunday.

Her two young children were in the vehicle and survived the crash.

Her dad, Tony McGrath, is trying desperately to reunite his family but will need to wait 14 days while his New South Wales-based daughter, Lisa McGrath, completes a hard quarantine at a Brisbane hotel.

Tony McGrath with his son Scott, daughter Lisa and late daughter Victoria during happier times at a Neil Diamond concert on the Hunter Valley. PHOTO: Supplied.

Mr McGrath said she described the conditions at the hotel in the CBD as appalling.

"There is no balcony and jail cells have more fresh air," he said.

"And she is grieving the loss of her sister. This is inhumane and going against human rights.

"To lock people in rooms and not allow them to leave in the most heartless and callous of circumstances is just shocking."

Ms McGrath asked if she could complete the quarantine at her late sister's property in Burrum Town and on a family farm in Hervey Bay, but was rejected.

Tony McGrath with his son Scott, grandson Ben and daughters Victoria and Lisa during a holiday in Bali. Vicky was killed in a car accident on Sunday near Burrum Town.

He asked Barron River MP Craig Crawford for help. His staff escalated a quick exemption for his daughter and her son, Ben, to enter the state to begin hotel quarantine.

Mr Crawford said decisions on quarantine were ultimately made by Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young.

"We understand this is a difficult time for Tony and my heart goes out to him," Mr Crawford said.

"Since day one, we have always followed the expert health advice in our response."

Originally published as Father's pain: Family stranded after mum's tragic road death