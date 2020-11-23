Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

The faces of Queensland's shocking road toll
News

Fatigue possible cause of crash that put teen, child in hospital

Michael Nolan
23rd Nov 2020 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are looking at fatigue as the possible cause of a single-vehicle crash that put two adults, a teen and a girl in hospital.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard McIntosh said the initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of their vehicle, veered off the Leichhardt Highway about 2am, before over correcting and flipping their car.

“We’re looking at fatigue, but there could be a number of causes,” he said.

A girl in her early teens suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries, while a young girl also sustained serious injuries.

A woman, aged in her 30s, sustained serious shoulder, chest and leg injuries.

A fourth person had minor injuries.

Paramedics transported all four to the Goondiwindi Hospital where they were transferred to rescue choppers.

The woman was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital while the teen and the girl went to the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The police investigation continues.

Originally published as Fatigue possible cause of crash that put teen, child in hospital

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Warwick on November 23

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        JOB LIST: Best Warwick jobs for school leavers

        Premium Content JOB LIST: Best Warwick jobs for school leavers

        Careers 10 positions with little experience, perfect for the recently-graduated. FULL LIST...

        Producers told to look elsewhere amid China trade spat

        Premium Content Producers told to look elsewhere amid China trade spat

        Politics ‘What Australia will not do is compromise’: Littleproud stands firm on export war...