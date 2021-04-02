Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health authorities are still on edge about a small cluster of coronavirus in Byron Bay - with thousands of holidaying Sydneysiders increasing the anxiety.
Health authorities are still on edge about a small cluster of coronavirus in Byron Bay - with thousands of holidaying Sydneysiders increasing the anxiety.
Breaking

Virus fears as thousands escape city for Easter

by Natalie Wolfe
2nd Apr 2021 12:29 PM

Tens of thousands of Sydneysiders are on their way out of the city, slowing traffic to a crawl and triggering fears a small coronavirus outbreak in NSW's north could grow.

Footage taken from the 7News chopper showed hundreds of cars crawling along the M1, north of Sydney, as people prepare to spend their long weekend out of the city.

All of the main roads leaving Sydney, including the Hume Highway in the west, and the Western Highway heading towards the Blue Mountains also slowed to a crawl.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday warned the state to respect coronavirus restrictions over the Easter long weekend.

"The good news is everything is still open," she said.

"We are just asking people to respect the four-square metre rule, just until the end of Easter and make sure they're sitting down when they're having lunch or dinner."

The Byron region is especially popular with holidaymakers in NSW with fears the small cluster there could be picked up by someone this weekend and taken somewhere else in the state.

Follow our blog for live breaking news updates throughout the day.

RELATED: What's open this Easter long weekend

Originally published as Fears as thousands escape city for Easter

easter holidays nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S OPEN: Warwick trading hours this Easter long weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Warwick trading hours this Easter long weekend

        Business Your full guide to which businesses are keeping their doors open this Easter break. LIST HERE:

        WHAT’S ON: Warwick’s massive Easter weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Warwick’s massive Easter weekend

        Whats On From fun-filled markets to steam rail journeys, this is your full guide to spending...

        Southern Downs tourism battered despite lockdown lift

        Premium Content Southern Downs tourism battered despite lockdown lift

        News ‘Good to go’ Easter decision comes too late for some tourism operators, but others...