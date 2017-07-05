Fears disposal fee will fuel illegal dumping

Photo was taken at Dunethin Rock Road yesterday 5/01/11. This road seems to be a popular and regular place for people to dump rubbish.In the past we have had fridges, green waste, brochures (junk mail brochures). . Photo contributed

THE introduction of a disposal fee at Southern Downs dumps has sparked criticism from residents who believe it's going to cause a spike in roadside dumpings.

The Southern Downs Regional Council introduced an $8-an-item fee on fridges, freezers and air- conditioners at all council- owned waste facilities, which began on Saturday.

The fee was brought in to help the council comply with federal legislation, which requires refrigerant gases from these whitegoods to be recovered rather than releasing it into the atmosphere.

But ratepayers have slammed the fee, with some claiming it would lead to fridges and air-conditioners being dumped illegally.

On social media, residents commented that the fee would lead to people illegally dumping the items on back roads and other inconspicuous spots.

"It will cost the council way more in the long run, having to keep picking it up off all the back tracks and fire trails,” Tim Brennan wrote.

"Every back road will be the new dump now. Not a smart move,” Mark Hoffman wrote.

"A lot of people who can't afford these fees will start dumping things wherever they can, inconspicuously,” June Rose Ruttley-Edge wrote.

"As a resident, I am pleased Southern Downs Regional Council has explained the reason for needing to increase fees at waste disposal stations, instead of hitting the community with fees and getting residents offside,” Darryl Evans wrote.

"I sincerely hope Southern Downs Regional Council increases penalties significantly for those caught dumping rubbish on road sides and parks.”

Border Refrigeration and Air Conditioning owner John Day said his and other accredited businesses were required to reclaim refrigerants as they were potent pollutants.

"They're an ozone depleting substance which means the chemical structure affects the ozone layer and it can attract a hefty fine if you're caught releasing it into the air,” Mr Day said.

"We have to abide by a set of guidelines to reclaim the gas,” Mr Day said.

"We access the system via service valves connected to the system, pump it out and put it into the reclaim storage bottle and then sell it on to a refrigeration wholesaler.

"I think if someone can prove their fridge or air conditioner has already been decommissioned, by an accredited business like us they should not have to pay to dispose of that item.”

The council said it would engage a licensed contractor to reclaim refrigerant gas from disposed items.

Mr Day said he hoped a local business, such as Border Refrigeration, would be contracted to do this work.